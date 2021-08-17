Gravitas: Twitter's new design is giving people headache

Aug 17, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Are you having trouble with TWITTER's new design? Don't worry, you're not alone. Thousands of Twitter users are unimpressed with the platform's 'one-size-fits-all' approach. Molly Gambhir gets you a report.
