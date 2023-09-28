Gravitas: Trevor Noah's Bengaluru show turns into comedy of errors

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Comedian Trevor Noah's Bengaluru show ended up being a 'comedy of errors'. The event was plagued by traffic snarls & technical glitches. This forced the comedian to cancel the show last minute. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

