Gravitas: Thousands protest in Pakistan's Gwadar | Backlash against CPEC growing

Nov 22, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Pakistan, backlash against CPEC is growing. Thousands have hit the streets in Gwadar to oppose Chinese investments. The protesters have warned that they will block CPEC work, if their demands are not met. Palki Sharma has a report.
