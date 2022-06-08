Gravitas: The US has wasted over 82 million Covid shots

Published: Jun 08, 2022, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Since it began vaccinating its population, the US has wasted more than 82 million shots. Some US health officials have admitted that they are often left with more shots than they need. Palki Sharma tells you more about this criminal wastage.
