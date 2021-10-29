Gravitas: The Taliban tries its hand at 'Diplomacy'

Oct 29, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban is trying its hands at diplomacy. 4 Talib 'diplomats' have been sent to Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta & Karachi. Pakistan says their presence does not mean it has recognised the Taliban regime. Palki Sharma busts the hypocrisy.
