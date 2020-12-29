Gravitas: The scribe that exposed Wuhan's truth: UN calls for Zhang Zhan's release

Dec 29, 2020, 12.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Zhang Zhan was one of the several citizen journalists to reveal the chaos within Wuhan when the outbreak was at its peak. Now she has been put behind bars for 4 years. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
