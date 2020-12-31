Gravitas: The 'hidden hunt' for COVID-19 origins

Dec 31, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
2020 is about to end. But the truth about the origin of this pandemic remains shrouded in mystery. Recently, some journalists launched a hidden hunt within China to trace the origins. WION's Palki Sharma tells you what they found.
Read in App