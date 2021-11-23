Gravitas: Tesla accused of 'rampant sexual harassment' by woman employee | Trouble for Elon Musk?

Nov 23, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A woman employee at Tesla has been accused the company of 'rampant sexual harassment'. She has also blamed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for promoting misogyny at workplace through his conduct. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
