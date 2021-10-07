Gravitas: Terrorist groups are attempting a revival in Kashmir

Oct 07, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A group of terrorists killed two teachers inside a school in Srinagar. In the last 5 days, 7 civilians have been killed in Kashmir. Terrorist groups are trying to revive themselves in the valley with help from outside. Palki Sharma tells you how.
