Gravitas: Tehran rules out talks with U.S.

Mar 01, 2021, 11.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Days after U.S. airstrikes in Syria, Iran has ruled out any 'nuke talks' with the Biden Administration. President Joe Biden seems to be struggling to get Tehran to the negotiating table. WION's Molly Gambhir gets you this report.
