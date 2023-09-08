Gravitas: Taliban fighters are joining TTP | Is a Taliban-Pakistan clash imminent?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
50-60 Taliban fighters have reportedly joined the TTP. The situation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is tense. 4 Pakistani troops have been killed in a terror attack in Chitral. Is Pak slipping into another cycle of violence? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

