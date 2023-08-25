Gravitas: Stuck in lift, 8-year-old completes his homework

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
In India, 8-year-old Garvit was stranded in the lift of his apartment building for two hours. Garvit was alone, instead of panicking or crying, he decided to use the time to do his homework. Molly Gambhir brings you the story.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos