Gravitas: Sri Lanka finally lifts ban on the burial of Wuhan virus victims

Feb 26, 2021, 11.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Sri Lankan government has finally lifted the ban on the burial of Wuhan virus victims. But, it is now considering a controversial proposal to ban burqas in public. WION's Palki Sharma tells you why the Island nation is in a vulnerable spot.
