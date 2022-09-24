Gravitas: South Korean President caught abusing US lawmakers

Published: Sep 24, 2022, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was caught abusing US lawmakers on a 'hot mic' after his informal talks with US President Joe Biden. Molly Gambhir brings you past instances when world leaders were caught on hot mics.
