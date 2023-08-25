Gravitas: Soros-backed group planning an 'expose' on Indian firms

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
A group backed by billionaire George Soros is planning an 'expose' on Indian firms. Will this be another 'hit job' on India's global image? Why is Soros targeting India? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos