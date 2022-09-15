Gravitas | SCO summit in Uzbekistan: Will India emerge as the voice of reason?

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
India is the world's largest democracy, the world's fifth largest economy and it represents 1/5th of the world's population, then why can't it have an independent foreign policy? Priyanka Sharma decodes it for you.
Read in App