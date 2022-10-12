Gravitas: Russia's 'ruthless' general who is now in-charge of the Ukraine war

Published: Oct 12, 2022, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Russia has put its 'General Armageddon' in-charge of the Ukraine war. Sergey Surovikin is infamous in the West for his 'ruthlessness'. He led Russian forces in Syria, and he has been jailed twice.
