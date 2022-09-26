Gravitas | Pound Collapse: UK Chancellor evades journalist's questions

Published: Sep 26, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The British pound crashed to a record low against the dollar - after the government announces UK's biggest tax cuts in 50 years. UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng refused to answer a journalist's questions today. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
Read in App