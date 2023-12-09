Gravitas Plus: Why Houthis Target Ships in the Red Sea | What Stops U.S. From Retaliating?

Since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yemen's Houthi rebels have escalated attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea. From 1,000 miles away from the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have launched attacks on not only commercial ships but also fired missiles towards U.S. warships. So why hasn't the U.S. retaliated against the Houthis in Yemen? In this episode of Gravitas Plus, we do a deep dive into the origins, motivations, and global implications of the Houthi rebels and why their actions matter.