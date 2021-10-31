Gravitas Plus: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's death highlights the risk of intense workout

Oct 31, 2021, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar has once again highlighted the risk of excess workout. The Indian actor suffered a heart attack after working out at a gym. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you how intense workouts, HIITs can kill you.
Read in App