Gravitas: Pink sauce: What is it and why is it controversial?

Published: Jul 27, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A pink sauce is going viral on social media. One user is selling the sauce for $20 a bottle. But there is no clarity on what the ingredients are, whether the sauce is safe, or even approved by food regulators. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
