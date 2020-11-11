Gravitas: Pfizer vaccine is 90% effective: All you need to know

Nov 11, 2020, 12.00 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Pfizer says its vaccine for the Wuhan virus is more than 90% effective. Is the wait for vaccines now finally over? Will you be able to get a shot soon? Is the Pfizer vaccine safe? WION's Palki Sharma tells you all that you need to know.
Read in App