Gravitas: Pakistan's sham election in Gilgit-Baltistan

Nov 21, 2020, 01.30 AM(IST)
The results for Pakistan's sham & void election in Gilgit-Baltistan are out. Thousands have hit the streets saying the mandate has been stolen by Pakistan-Tehreek-I-Insaaf. Molly Gambhir gets you the story.
