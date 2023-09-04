Gravitas: Pakistanis speak against the economic chaos | Is the government listening?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Pakistan is crumbling under skyrocketing prices of fuel, sugar and flour. People are protesting against rising electricity bills. WION brings you voices from ground zero and how they are dealing with the chaos. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

