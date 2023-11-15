Gravitas: Pakistan: JeM Chief Masood Azhar's Close Aide Gunned Down | Who's Behind the Hit Job?

In a curious case, terrorists in Pakistan are being gunned down mysteriously. On Monday, JeM Chief Masood Azhar's right-hand man, Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, was shot dead in Karachi's Orangi town. According to reports, this is the 19th incident this year in Pakistan. The series of killings is said to have spooked the Pakistani government and the spy agency, ISI. The question we are asking is: Who is hunting terrorists in Pakistan?