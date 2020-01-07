Gravitas: Massive protests in Bangladesh after 21-year old student raped in Dhaka

Jan 07, 2020, 11.50 PM(IST)
On Sunday night, a 21-year-old student of Dhaka University in Bangladesh was attacked and raped. This incident has triggered massive protests in Dhaka. Details in this report. #Bangladesh #Dhaka #RapeInDhaka #Gravitas