Gravitas: Massive fire sweeps through Rohingya camp

Mar 23, 2021, 11.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A massive fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camp at Cox's Bazar. Several people have died. Reports claim at least 50,000 people were forced to flee. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you what happened.
Read in App