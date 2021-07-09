Gravitas: Is Sri Lanka struggling to keep up with its debt payments?

Jul 09, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka needs to pay back at least $2.5 billion worth of debt in the next 12 months. Does Colombo have the cash to cover its payments? A report claims Sri Lanka is "banking on" a $1 billion loan from India. Will it be enough?
