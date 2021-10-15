Gravitas: Is Britain the new hub for financial fraud?

Oct 15, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In the first 6 months of 2021, fraudsters stole $1 billion in the United Kingdom. The plague of financial crime is now hitting British citizens. Palki Sharma tells you how the UK is emerging as the new global hub for financial fraud.
