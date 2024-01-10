videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Gravitas | India's new 'Ugram' rifle | Will it be the new Kalashnikov?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 10, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
India has developed a new rifle named "Ugram," which means ferocious. What are its characteristics? Could it be the next Kalashnikov?
trending now
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde split Shiv Sena, Shinde faction declared real Shiv Sena
Gravitas: Houthi launch biggest attack on ships in Red Sea | Is U.S Ops Prosperity Guardian working?
Israel-Hamas War: Blinken says Israel agreed for UN assessment in Northern Gaza
Gravitas | Is Netanyahu becoming the problem instead of the solution?
In a historic decision, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the death penalty that a special court had imposed on the now-deceased military dictator Pervez Musharraf in connection with a high treason case.
recommended videos
Gravitas | Mother accused of killing her 4-year-old son
Israel-Hamas War: Israel ramps up attacks despite mounting pressure
Gravitas | From political prodigy to Prime Minister: Meet Gabriel Attal
Gravitas | India's new 'Ugram' rifle | Will it be the new Kalashnikov?
Houthis Red Sea attacks: Indian naval chief speaks on piracy attacks in the Red Sea
recommended videos
Gravitas | Mother accused of killing her 4-year-old son
Israel-Hamas War: Israel ramps up attacks despite mounting pressure
Gravitas | From political prodigy to Prime Minister: Meet Gabriel Attal
Gravitas | India's new 'Ugram' rifle | Will it be the new Kalashnikov?