Gravitas: India's clear message to China: Can't be business as usual with Beijing

Dec 09, 2020, 11.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India's ties with China are significantly damaged, and it cannot be business as usual - until China withdraws its troops from the border. Russia says the West is engaging India in 'anti-China' games.
Read in App