Gravitas: India passes bill to link Aadhaar with Voter IDs

Dec 21, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India has passed an Electoral Reforms Bill to link the Aadhar Card with VoterID. Is this mandatory for all Indians? When & where can you register? Why was this reform needed? Why is the opposition against it? Palki Sharma explains.
