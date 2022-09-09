LIVE TV
Queen Elizabeth passes away
Queen Elizabeth has passed away, says Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a legacy of grace, dignity and dedication
Queen's death marks end of an era: Life and time of Queen Elizabeth II in pictures
VIDEO | Queen Elizabeth II passes away at the age of 96
Charles succeeds as England’s King immediately, calls Queen's death 'moment of greatest sadness'
Gravitas: India and Japan are planning a fighter jet exercise
Published: Sep 09, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
At the 2+2 dialogue in Tokyo today, Indian and Japanese leadership announced plans to hold a fighter jet exercise soon. Are India and Japan sending a message to China? Molly Gambhir tells you more.
