videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Gravitas: How does toxic air impact your mental health?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 01, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
As Delhi's air quality continues to leave the people gasping for breath, have you wondered how toxic air impacts your mental health? Molly Gambhir tells you.
trending now
Expectations for the COP 28 Summit in Dubai
Gravitas: How does toxic air impact your mental health?
Gravitas: This bird takes 10,000 naps a day
Gravitas: Putin ignores Russian losses, throws more men into battleground Ukraine
Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals receive new wave of wounded
recommended videos
COP28 Summit: Indian PM stresses on use of hydrogen as alternate fuel
How China’s fishing fleet is transforming world’s oceans
Explainer: The slogan at the heart of Pro-Palestine Rallies
COP28 Summit: Indian PM stresses on use hydrogen as alternate fuel
US: George Santos legal woes deepens, defies calls to resign ahead of third expulsion vote
recommended videos
COP28 Summit: Indian PM stresses on use of hydrogen as alternate fuel
How China’s fishing fleet is transforming world’s oceans
Explainer: The slogan at the heart of Pro-Palestine Rallies
COP28 Summit: Indian PM stresses on use hydrogen as alternate fuel