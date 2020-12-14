LIVE TV
Gravitas: How China's foreign influence operation tried to deny the Dalai Lama a platform
Dec 14, 2020, 11.30 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A wing of China's Communist Party is responsible for running a clandestine foreign influence operation - that is spread out across the world. WION's Palki tells you how the United Front Works Department furthers Chinese interests globally.
