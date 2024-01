The Yemen-based Houthi rebels, targeted American ship Chem Ranger in the Gulf of Aden with missiles. According to the Houthi spokesperson warned that attacks on American and British ships are inevitable and that any new aggression will not go "unpunished." This new attack by the Houthis, came after the U.S. struck Houthi targets on Thursday. This even as U.S. maintains that it is not at war with Houthis.