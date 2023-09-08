Gravitas: G20 Summit: World Leaders Descend in New Delhi To Grand Indian Welcome

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
In preparation for the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, India has rolled out a grand welcome for world leaders. World leaders and delegates arrived in New Delhi to folk songs and traditional dances. The vibrant cultural performances are setting the stage for a historic summit.

