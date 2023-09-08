Gravitas: G20 Summit: Can India Pave The Way In A Polarised World? Top 5 Moves You Can't Miss

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
India is hosting leaders from 20 countries to tackle some big challenges facing the world. But these issues also risk being derailed and overshadowed by deeper divisions. So, what are the 5 big deliverables at the G20 Summit in New Delhi? What are the issues that leaders will push for? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

