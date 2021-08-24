Gravitas: Former Afghan Army Chief stands in line outside Kabul airport, wants to leave

Aug 24, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The crowds continue to swell at the Kabul airport. Even the Former Chief of the Afghan Army was seen waiting in line outside the airport. A team WION managed to get inside to assess the evacuation effort. Palki Sharma tells you what they saw.
Read in App