Gravitas: Food for Thought: The story of 2 young men
Jan 31, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST)
On a day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated - Two young men made the news for the wrong reasons. Poles apart in their ideology, they represent a young India that should worry all of us. Some food for thought from Palki S Upadhyay.