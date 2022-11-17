Gravitas: Experts warn of a cancer epidemic in Europe

Published: Nov 17, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Experts have warned that Europe could be staring at a cancer epidemic. A report says Europe missed as many as 100 million cancer screenings last year, and 1 million Europeans could be living with undiagnosed cancer. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.
