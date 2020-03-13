Gravitas: Exclusive: SAARC nations welcome PM Modi's initiative

Mar 13, 2020, 11.25 PM(IST)
PM Modi has called on SAARC nations for a united front against the Wuhan Coronavirus. Speaking to WION, Leaders and Envoys from SAARC nations welcomed PM Modi's initiative. WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you the reactions.