Gravitas: Customers call out shrinkflation on social media

Published: Aug 27, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Do you feel your bag of chips is lighter? Do you feel there is less Coke in your bottle? This phenomenon is called shrinkflation. Palki Sharma tells you how customers are calling out instances of shrinkflation on social media.
