Gravitas: Chinese delegation banned from seeing Queen's coffin

Published: Sep 17, 2022, 01:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China has been royally snubbed by the UK. A Chinese delegation has been banned from seeing Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Tory MPs also plan to withdraw an invitation to Xi Jinping for the Queen's funeral. Why? Priyanka Sharma explains.
Read in App