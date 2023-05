Gravitas: China set to birth another global pandemic? | What are jump zones & should you be scared?

Are you ready for new bat viruses? China, the birthing ground of the covid-19 pandemic, might be on track to create yet another global health crisis. More than 9 million square kilometres on earth have suitable conditions for a bat-borne virus to spill over. These areas are termed "jump zones". Molly Gambhir reports.