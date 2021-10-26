Gravitas: China moves 100 rocket launchers to India border

Oct 26, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China has moved 100+ rocket launchers to the border with India. Can excess weaponry make up for the PLA's ineffectiveness in the snow? What is India doing to tackle this build-up by Beijing? Palki Sharma tells you.
