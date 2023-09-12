Gravitas: China: Li Shangfu, Qin Gang & Xi Jinping's missing cabinet

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
China's Defence Minister has gone missing, China's former Foreign Minister remains missing, as does a former Defence Minister. Where are these top officials? What is China hiding? Introducing 'Missing in China', a Gravitas campaign that brings you a daily counter of China's missing ministers.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos