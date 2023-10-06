Gravitas: Canada's Justin Trudeau to lose his job over fight with India?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Will the fight with India cost Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his political career? Viral video shows Trudeau being humiliated by a voter who alleged that the PM has ruined Canada. Canadian universities are nervous about losing Indian students. Will angry voters forgive Trudeau?

