Gravitas: British museum 'looted' by worker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Some artefacts from the British Museum were stolen by a former worker. Reports say the artefacts were spotted on E-Bay, but investigations are still in process. Does the museum understand the irony of the situation? Molly Gambhir reports.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos