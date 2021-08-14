Gravitas: America's Race Census 2021

Aug 14, 2021
A survey by US census bureau has revealed that America's white population has shrunk for the first time in history. It went from 196 million in 2010 to 191million in 2020. Palki Sharma gets you a detailed report on the findings.
