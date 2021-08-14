LIVE TV
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Gravitas: America's Race Census 2021
Aug 14, 2021, 12:35 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
A survey by US census bureau has revealed that America's white population has shrunk for the first time in history. It went from 196 million in 2010 to 191million in 2020. Palki Sharma gets you a detailed report on the findings.
Read in App